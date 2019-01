A new beer produced in Burnley has won a gong at a prestigious festival.

The beer, Scaredy Cat, sold out in a week and managed to pick up the award at the Society of Independent Brewers Association.

Scaredy Cat was launched at the Wharf in Castlefield yesterday where guests were able to sample it for the first time.

The new beer follows a transformative 2018 for Moorhouse’s Brewery as it launched a series of new hop-forward keg beers.