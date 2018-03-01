Burnley braced for Storm Emma as snow and sub zero temperatures cause chaos

Heavy snow and freezing temperatures brought chaos to Burnley this week.

Hundreds of schoolchildren enjoyed an extra holiday as the majority of primary and high schools across the borough stayed closed as the polar vortex nicknamed the “Beast of the East” swept in from the Arctic.

The Leeds Liverpool Canal from Liverpool Road, Burnley, this morning

Traffic across the town was brought to a standstill as motorists attempted to get to work in treacherous conditions and there was a series of minor bumps and accidents.

There was further chaos this morning when a main route into Burnley was closed due to snow.

The A682 Manchester Road from Rawtenstall was closed between Hollin Way, Rawtenstall and Rossendale Road, Burnley.

The road was also temporarily closed on Wednesday following a serious accident involving a Witchway bus and three cars.

A deserted Padiham Road at the junction with Middlesex Avenue, Burnley today

There was major disruption on the M65 at junction eight at rush hour this morning as a lorry jack-knifed during.

And Halifax Road, at the top of Harle Syke, was also closed today as heavy snowfall overnight caused drifting, making the road impassable.

And Burnley, along with the rest of the UK, looks set to be battered with the extraordinarily cold weather as Storm Emma sweeps in from the Atlantic today and tomorrow.

Forecast to be the worst storm in 50 years, yellow and amber snow warnings are in place for Burnley and other parts of the UK and Lancashire Police have advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel as severe delays are expected on roads, rail and air.

Weather forecasters have predicted blizzard conditions, more snow and they have warned that the bitterly cold temperatures are set to continue.