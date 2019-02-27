Burnley bowling alley remains open despite administration fears

Burnley's only bowling alley is to remain open amid administration fears, it was announced today.

The news comes as a bowling alley in Preston closed down overnight after its owners entered into administration.

The sudden closure of MFA Bowl in Greenbank Street, Plungington left staff in shock as they arrived for work on Monday morning to find a find a note pinned to to the door announcing that the site was "closed for business."

The Preston site is owned by MFA Bowl Ltd but the Burnley alley, along with one in Blackpool, have been owned by MFA Properties Ltd since 2010.

This is a separate company and has not been affected by the administration.

Formerly an MFI store, the bowling alley has been up and running in Finsley Gate since 1989.