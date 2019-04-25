Burnley Borough Council Elections 2019: One week to go until voters head to the polls

This time next week Burnley voters will be heading to the polls as more than 60 candidates battle it out for just 15 seats across the borough.

Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend is among those fighting to retain his seat, the Brunshaw councillor going up against Green candidate Janet Hall as well as Tory Ellen Sunter and National Front’s Steven Smith.

This year 62 candidates will be fighting it out for one seat in each of Burnley’s 15 different wards – Bank Hall, Brunshaw, Coalclough with Deerplay, Gannow, Hapton with Park, Queensgate, Rosehill with Burnley Wood, Whittlefield with Ightenhill, Briercliffe, Cliviger with Worsthorne, Daneshouse with Stoneyholme, Gawthorpe, Rosegrove with Lowerhouse and Trinity.

Overall there are 45 seats on Burnley Council and just one seat in each of the 15 wards will be up for grabs on May 2nd.

Labour is currently the ruling group on the council with 27 councillors followed by six Lib Dems, four Conservatives, three Burnley and Padiham Independent Party members, two UKIP, one Green Party and one independent councillor.

Last year, the Green Party was successful in its attempt to get a candidate elected onto Burnley Council for the first time in its 28-year history.

Members described the election result as ‘momentous’ and ‘historic’ after Green Party candidate Andrew Fewings was named the councillor for Trinity ward.

He received 789 votes, nearly 500 more than the second placed Labour candidate and outgoing mayor Howard Baker.

Coun. Fewings, who was the only party candidate to be elected across East Lancashire, described the shock victory not merely a win for himself but for the party as a whole.

Bank Hall

Martyn Hurt (Green), Sehrish Lone (Lab), Nicola Thompson (Con).

Briercliffe

Mark Alker (Green), Brian Cooper (Lab), Anne Kelly (Lib Dem), Susan Nutter (Con).

Brunshaw

Janet Hall (Green), Steven Smith (National Front), Rosemary Sunter (Con), Mark Townsend (Lab).

Cliviger with Worsthorne

Stuart Calderbank (UKIP), Peter Pike (Lab), Cosima Towneley (Con), Edward Wight (Green).

Coal Clough with Deerplay

James Anderson (Burnley and Padiham Independent), Howard Baker (Lib Dem), David Heginbotham (Con), Bill Horrocks (Labour), Stephen Murphy (Green).

Daneshouse with Stoneyholme

Alex Hall (Green), Claire Ingham (Con), Wajid Khan (Lab).

Gannow

Charlie Briggs (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party), Joanne Broughton (Con), Peter Kenyon (Lab), Jai Redman (Green).

Gawthorpe

Phillip Clarke (Con), John Harbour (Lab), Karen Ingham (UKIP), Clare Long-Summers (Green).

Hapton with Park

Jean Cunningham (Lab), Peter Gill (UKIP), Clare Hales (Green), Aaron Lewis (Con).

Lanehead

Crissie Harter (Green), Pippa Lishman (Lib Dem), Narayana Picton (Con), Ann Royle (Lab).

Queensgate

Nigel Baldwin (Green), Judith Cunliffe (Lib Dem), Mohammed Ishtaq (Lab), Diane Sunter (Con).

Rosegrove with Lowershouse

Pauline Baldwin (Green), Gail Barton (Lab), Lorraine Mehanna (Burnley and Padiham independent Party), Tom Watson (Con).

Rosehill with Burnley Wood

Dave Alexander (Burnley and Padiham independent Party), Margaret Brindle (Lab), Phil Chamberlain (Con), Tracy Kennedy (Liberal Democrat), Georgina Ormrod (Green).

Trinity

Stephanie Forrest (Burnley and Padiham independent Party), Sarah Hall (Green), Liz Monk (Lab), Michael Paterson (Con), Jan Weaver (Lib Dem).

Whittlefield with Ightenhill

Laura Fisk (Green), Kathryn Haworth (Lib Dem), Emma Payne (Burnley and Padiham Independent Party), Shaun Sproule (Lab), Donald Whitaker (Con).