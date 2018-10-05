Burnley beauty salon owner plans to nail one of world's toughest obstacle courses

Beauty salon owner Lisa Smith had always wanted to tackle an obstacle course challenge that would test her fitness to the limit.

So when her husband Jeff bought her a ticket to enter the Spartan Race, 2018, for her 48th birthday it was the chance she had been waiting for.

And although the challenge is being staged on the Great Windsor estate it is certainly no walk in the park!

The course will be riddled with signature obstacles including mud, barbed wire, walls, rope and fire.

Spartan is a leader in the sport of obstacle racing and around 200 events are held annually around the world.

Lisa, whose salon, Beautyful You, is based in Burnley's Ormerod Street, said: "It is a real tough one but I am really looking forward to it as this is always something I have wanted to try."

And rather than just complete the course as a personal challenge Lisa decided to try and raise some money for one of her favourite causes, Pendleside Hospice.

Family, friends and customers have now donated the terrific amount of £500!

Lisa said: "The money has come mainly from my clients, I have been overwhelmed by how generous they have been."

And Jeff (47) will be joining Lisa, who has two daughters, Sophie (25) and 21-year-old Olivia Preston, on the course this Sunday.

The duo have been in training for several weeks, including sessions with a personal trainer, and are ready for their action packed adventure.

Lisa said: "The Spartan challenge is all about helping each other out as part of a team to complete the course."