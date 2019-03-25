Burnley beautician hosting make-up masterclass for charity close to her heart

A beauty therapist in Padiham who has worn a pacemaker since childhood is hosting a fund-raising make-up masterclass for charity.

Rhianna Lydia (22) was just five-years-old when she was fitted with a pacemaker to help her heart beat and literally stay alive.

The well-known beautician is now holding a masterclass event at her Feathers Beauty salon in Burnley Road, Padiham, to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

She said: "The British Heart Foundation is very dear to me. I would love to give back to the community of people who suffer with heart problems like myself and to make a difference in their lives."

The event will be held at the salon on Saturday, April 13th, from 3pm to 4-30pm. There will also be a raffle and all proceeds made on the day will go to the charity.