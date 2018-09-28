Burnley based pampering and make-up session boosts skills and confidence of women living with cancer

Patients living with cancer enjoyed a make-up tutorial and skincare session at Burnley General Hospital.

National cancer support charity, Look Good Feel Better, launched its 107th workshop location at the new Primrose Chemotherapy Unit.

A tutor teaches one of the women on the workshop the art of applying mascara

Trained beauty volunteers taught 10 ladies vital skills such as how to draw on missing eyebrows and eyelashes as well as coping with changes to the skin.

Women who attended the workshop are all currently undergoing treatment for cancer so the session was an opportunity for them to forget about the invasive treatments for a while and indulge in an afternoon of pure pampering.

The women were also able to spend time talking and sharing stories with others in similar situations.

At the end of the session everyone took home a fantastic goody bag filled with products donated by the beauty

industry.

Look Good Feel Better Regional Manager, Sarah Emerson, comments: “It was a wonderful afternoon, filled with laughter.

"It’s truly amazing to see the impact that make-up can have. The ladies arrived feeling a little self-conscious and they left glowing and full of confidence."

These workshops will now run bimonthly at the hospital, so if you or someone you know is

living with cancer then book onto a workshop.

Cancer Services Matron Caroline Rogers said: “Our first Look Good Feel Better workshop was a great success, filled with supportive laughter and heartfelt moments.

"Many thanks to the Look Good Feel Better volunteers – I know it meant a lot to the ladies who attended. It’s

also excellent news that Look Good Feel Better workshops will now take place regularly for the benefit of our patients.”

The next Workshop will be held on Wednesday, November 28th, from 1.30pm – 3.30pm.

To book your place call 01282 805162.