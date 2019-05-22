Burnley based junior running club has 500 reasons to celebrate after cash windfall from store

A junior running club, that trains in Burnley and competes in races all over the North of England, has received a £500 windfall.

Clayton Le Moors Harriers' Juniors received the cheque from the Asda Green Token Scheme.

The scheme, which runs quarterly in stores is to help local community groups, sees Asda customers choose from one of three causes, and give them their 'green tokens.'

Clayton Le Moors Harriers Juniors, who won the challenge in Asda Burnley for January to March this yea,r will put the money towards tracksuits and other kit for the members who compete in many different disciplines including road running, cross country and fell running.

They were presented with their cheque at a training session at Barden track taken by lead coaches Marion Wilkinson and Jason Pier.

Marion said “We are so pleased to receive this award from Asda.

"Their support for our club, and their commitment to community groups and projects is vital, and very much appreciated.

"The money will be well spent on our large number of junior runners who train and show such dedication week-in, week-out."