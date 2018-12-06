Burnley based club was a runaway success at top sports awards

Young stars of a Burnley based running club were thrilled when they clinched the title of Lancashire Community Club of the Year at a top awards ceremony.

The title was handed to Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, who train weekly from Spirit of Sport, Towneley Park and Pendle Hill at the Lancashire Sports Awards held in Blackpool.

The club was also highly commended in two other categories, Jason Pier as Adult Volunteer of the Year, and Briony Holt who was named as Rising Star of the Year.

This meant the club scooped a prize in every category they represented Burnley in.

Marion Wilkinson, who started the junior section a decade ago as an extension to the long established harriers outfit described the win as a "dream come true."

She said: "It has been a long road but well worth travelling.

"This award is all down to all the coaches who selflessly dedicate so much time, as well as the dedication, team spirit and commitment from our young harriers, who train and work hard week in, week out."

The junior section has a thriving membership of around 90 runners aged eight to 16 who successfully compete in many road races, cross country leagues and national fell running leagues.

They encourage team spirit and work hard to ensure that all juniors have fun, whilst improving each week. Many of them also take part in the local ParkRun and Junior Park Run.

And earlier this year the club was in the spotlight when Helana White, was awarded the title of under 12 Girls British Open Fell Runners Association Champion 2018.