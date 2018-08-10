Burnley bar manager's one year "booze ban" smashes £5,000 target for charity

A bar manager, who vowed to give up alcohol for a year, has smashed her target of raising £5,000 with one month to go.

Mum-of-three Shelly Heap raised the staggering amount thanks to a variety of fund raising events and also generous donations from well wishers.

Shelly with her husband Ben Heap who is captain at Lowerhouse Cricket Club.

The money will be donated to the charity PAPYRUS for the prevention of young suicide, a cause close to Shelly's heart.

Shelly, who is the bar manager at Lowerhouse Cricket Club where her husband, Ben, is team captain, started the "no beer for a year challenge" to help raise cash and also awareness of the charity.

She said: "If I can help one person it will have been worth it to help save a life."

Shelly (41) has been overwhelmed by the support her challenge has received as it has proved tough at times, particularly with her job and also over Christmas and New Year period.

And last week she had to toast Lowerhouse Cricket Club's victory at winning the Worsley Cup with lemonade.

But the sacrifice was all worthwhile for Shelly when the target reached the £5,000 mark today and continues to rise as donations are still coming in.

She is planning a big party to celebrate her achievement when it ends next month.

If you would like to make a donation to Shelly’s challenge go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shelly-heap1 or contact Shelly on facebook.