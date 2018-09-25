Burnley band night is music to Pendleside Hospice's ears

A charity band night organised in order to say "thank you" to Pendleside Hospice was a huge success.

Pendleside Band Aid was put together by Steve Lupton who wanted to give something back to the hospice following the care his niece received there.

Diane was 33 years old when she died in March.

The event, held at Rose Grove Unity Working Mens’ Club, raised £1,050 and featured a selection of local bands and artists including Rock Pawn, The Switch UK, Covered in Punk, Complete Control and Alexander and Tristesse.

There was a raffle and food at the event which more than 150 people attended. The bands and artists were all sound engineered by Andy who worked all day from start to finish.

A cheque for the overall amount was presented to hospice fundraiser Leah Hutchinson.

She said: "Thank you especially to Steve Lupton who poured hours of his own time, effort and money into organising such a fantastic event and also to all the generous support that was provided by all those involved."

Anybody interested in organising their own fundraising event for Pendleside can contact Leah on 01282 440140 or leah.hutchinson@pendleside.org.uk.