Burnley athletics track handover plans get out of the blocks

Councillors have agreed to fire the starting gun on plans to transfer an athletics track in Burnley to a local leisure trust.



Burnley Council’s Executive approved the move to lease the track in Barden Lane to Burnley Leisure to enable the development of the facility when it met on Tuesday.

Barden athletics track is currently operated by the council in conjunction with local voluntary sports and social clubs.

A report to the executive said the use of the site for athletics and other events would not be affected.

Coun. John Harbour, the Executive member for housing and leisure, said: “Barden athletics track is a popular and well-used sporting facility and it makes sense that Burnley Leisure takes over management and develops it further.

“It follows a successful model that’s been used elsewhere in the borough, at Towneley golf course for example.”

Paul Foster, head of development at Burnley Leisure, said: “We already have a good working relationship with Burnley Athletic Club, through initiatives such as Couch to 5k, and we see this as a good opportunity to work with the club and other partners to develop both the programme and facilities at the track."