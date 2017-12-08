Burnley artist lands place at prestigious exhibition

Pipping a field of 500 applicants to exhibit his work at the FLUX Exhibition in London, a Burnley-born visual artist is gearing up to display his work at one of contemporary art's most anticipated events.

Oil painting specialist, Nicholas Huck, was born in Burnley in 1988 and spent years studying the principles of visual art as well as learning techniques from other artists before going on to explore and challenge artistic archetypes, inspired by how cultural or mythological images can be worked to transcend boundaries between viewers.

Nicholas Huck's 'Century 21'

As well as Nicholas, another Lancastrian artist - Deadmansdust, who specialises in photography and digital art - will also be featured at the FLUX Exhibition, with the duo chosen as two of the 90 artists from the 500 applicants to land a place at the event, which will be held at The Chelsea College of Art from the 11th to the 15th of April, 2018.

While next year will be Nicholas Huck's debut appearance at the exhibition, Deadmansdust - a watercolour painter who awarded the Windsor & Newton Young Artist of the Year Award in 2000 - was invited to attend the 2017 edition.