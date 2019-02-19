Burnley apprentice duo stage music night to raise over £500 for mental health charity

Two caring young apprentices used the skills they are learning as part of their chosen careers to stage a charity event.

Luke Pollard and Jaimie-Lea Bell held their event, called Centered Stage, at Burnley's Mr Green's nightspot and raised £522 for the PH7 Wellbeing Centre.

Based at Bank Parade in Burnley, the charity offers different forms of therapy including individual counselling and psychotherapy, holistic therapies and nutritional expertise.

Jaimie-Lea (24) is from Burnley and she is a digital marketing apprentice at Alert Fire and Security Ltd in Burnley.

Eighteen-year-old Luke is from Read and he is a digital marketing degree apprentice at Burnley Council.

Jaimie-Lea said: "We decided to work together to form an event in aid of mental health awareness as we both think that this issue needs more coverage and funding.

"We wanted to highlight services that help people who suffer with mental illness so they know they are not alone and there are people who want to listen to their problems and help them to deal with them."

Performers at Centered Stage included DJs Joe Rainbird, Liam Waters and Ben Brown and bands Erase and Rewind