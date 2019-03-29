Burnley and Pendle Santander staff celebrate Denim For Dementia charity day

Staff at Santander's Burnley, Colne and Nelson branches donned their best denim in aid of charity.

The team enjoyed a quiz and tombola at the Denim For Dementia event on Friday.

The event was held to fund-raise for the bank’s charity partner Alzheimer’s Society, as well as raise awareness of issues around dementia.

Norma Tinsley, branch manager at Santander in Colnem said: “We would like to thank all the customers who have supported us, whether it was participating in the quiz, offering prizes or donating funds, it really will make a difference.”