Burnley and Padiham police appeal for public's help to track down early hours of morning car thief

Police are appealing for help to track down a thief who was reported breaking into cars in the early hours of this morning.

Police were alerted at 3-30am that a male, wearing an orange hi-vis jacket, on a BMX vest breaking into vehicles in the Hambledon Street/Pendle Street area of Padiham.

Officers raced to the area on foot but the culprit made off on the bike down back streets towards Green Lane, where he escaped.

Police are now appealing for anyone in the area with CCTV to check their systems between 3-15am and 3-40am to see if there is any footage which officers could use to identify the offender

Anyone with footage that could help is asked to email PC Seamus O'REILLY at 3280@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting the Log number LC-20200119-0224.