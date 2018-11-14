Burnley and Padiham musicians given warm reception at fund raising event for cool equipment to help cancer patients

A charity band night in Padiham raised £519 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and East Lancashire Health Trust.

Burnley band Badger Sett shared the stage with Padiham vocalist Mike Hadfield for the event at Padiham Cricket Club.

Organised by Vicky Stott of Padiham with help from her husband, Dennis and best friend Julie Scott and her husband, Peter, the money will help the two charities that have combined forces to raise enough money to buy two new Paxman Cooling Systems for the Primrose Unit, Burnley General Teaching Hospital's new chemotherapy unit.

Plans are also on the cards to buy eight new replacements "cold caps" for the systems in the chemotherapy unit at the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

The systems, with caps cost £28,579,and are designed to help prevent hair loss during chemotherapy treatment.

Patients wear the caps, which are attached to the cooling machine, to chill the blood vessels under the scalp that feed the hair follicles.

The temperature drop this creates causes the blood vessels to narrow, which in turn reduces the amount of chemotherapy medicine travelling through them to help reduce the risk of hair loss.

Ruth Brierley, Blackburn unit manager, said: “We have many patients who want to try and keep their hair while they are receiving chemotherapy.

"Our patients are already going through a tough time in their life and to have the additional worry and loss from losing their hair is not acceptable so this is why we need to help them not lose their hair.”

Vicky, who has had breast cancer since 2012, learned of the project when on a chemotherapy unit appointment.

There was a raffle with prizes donated by friends and businesses and supper was provided by the club's Alan Starkie and Nicola Ramshead.

Vicky, Dennis, Julie and Peter are longstanding Rosemere Cancer Foundation supporters and veterans of a number of previous fundraising events. The quartet is now planning a spring fashion show in April to raise

funds for the charity.