Burnley and Padiham MP signs Holocaust Educational Trust Book of Commitment

Burnley MP Julie Cooper has pledged her commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day after signing the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment.



Holocaust Memorial Day honours those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

The day is marked annually on January 27th, the anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

A short memorial service will be held in Burnley Peace Garden on Sunday at 1pm.

In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events will be arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is "Torn from Home".

After signing the Book of Commitment, Mrs Cooper said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

"As the Holocaust moves from living history, to ‘just’ history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.

"I would encourage my constituents to show their support for such an important day. On Sunday at the Memorial Garden in Burnley Town Centre, I will once again be proud to join with many others from across Burnley and Padiham to lay a wreath and remember those who suffered and lost their lives, or loved ones in such appalling circumstances.

"It is a timely reminder that hatred in its extreme form can be lead to great evil.”

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “The Holocaust did not start in the gas chambers but with hate filled words. Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance.

"We are very grateful to Julie Cooper MP for signing the Book of Commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging antisemitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.”