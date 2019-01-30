Burnley and Padiham Mayors hear parks presentation

Members of the Burnley branch of the University of the Third Age (U3A) treated the Mayors of Burnley and Padiham to a presentation on their latest project.

This was the culmination of an ongoing project looking at the history, development and current status of Burnley and Padiham parks.

The Mayors, Couns Charlie Briggs and Andy Tatchell, were joined at the illustrated lecture by around120 people.

Burnley and District U3A is registered as a charity and has 30 different groups providing a wide range of activities and opportunities.

The parks presentation was one of a series of varied monthly talks. The organisation has more than 260 members in the area, most of whom are retired or semi-retired.

New members are always welcomed and further information can be found at burnleyanddistrictu3a.org.uk