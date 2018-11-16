Burnley air cadets don World War One uniform for poignant Remembrance tribute

Air cadets from the Burnley 252 squadron really got into the spirit of the occasion when they attended the commemorations in Burnley on Remembrance Sunday.



They donned World War One soldier's uniform to attend the proceedings.

Held at the town's Peace Gardens, a service of remembrance was conducted by the Bishop of Burnley the Rt Rev. Philip North, Fr. Roger Parker, chaplain to the Royal British Legion and Fr David Featherstone.

Representatives from the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment also took part and the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs and other civic dignitaries laid poppy wreaths.

he boys are:

Kern Etherington (top left)

Joseph Lord (top right)

Jack Roche(front left)