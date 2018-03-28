Burnley 40-year-old's birthday bash raises hundreds for Pendleside

A charitable birthday bash has raised over £450 for Pendleside Hospice after a local man celebrated turning 40 by insisting guests made donations to the hospice rather than buy him presents.

With his late mother Judith, who died of breast cancer in 2013, having received care at Pendleside, James Ireland - who brought up the big 40 on March 4th - raised a grand total of £485.63 for the hospice over the course of his birthday celebrations.

James held a party on March 2nd at Ighten Leigh Social Club for around 150 guests, and in spite of the snow-affected attendance, the event still welcomed a great turn-out, with many donating generously to Pendleside Hospice, who expressed their "huge thanks" to James and his family.

"I know very well what fantastic work Pendleside does," said James of the cause, which is close to his heart. "[I] wanted to do more of my own fundraising for them in this way.”

Through support like this, Pendleside Hospice is able to provide round-the-clock, palliative, and end-of-life care for people in the community, and has done so now for three decades; everyone is welcome to join the hospice to celebrate their 30th anniversary year by getting involved with their own fundraising event.

To get in touch with the fundraising office, call 01282 440 140.