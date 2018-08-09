Burgeoning Burnley travel business' partnership with Manchester events company

A fast-growing Burnley business travel company has announced a new partnership deal with a leading corporate events management company, whose director has called the affiliation an "outstanding opportunity".

Mint Business Travel, based on Fairways Drive in the town, believe the partnership with Manchester-based Right Events, who have over 15 years' experience in the integrated events sector, will see the company flourish and grow as a result of the collaboration.

The Right Events team is headed by Events and Projects Director, Barry McTierney, and has delivered thousands of events across the UK and overseas. Under the partnership deal, Right Events will be offered as an extended service via the Mint Business Travel website.

“The UK business travel market is currently valued at £39billion each year, and by providing an end-to-end service with an emphasis on quality service, systems, and value for money this partnership aims to attract both SMEs and large corporations," said Steve Hall, Managing Director at Mint Business Travel.

“We chose Right Events not only for their incredible experience and international presence, but also because they meet the personal and dedicated level of service that our clients expect," he added. "We look forward to what will be an incredible relationship for both us and our customers.”

Barry McTierney himself added: “The ability to deliver the ‘one-stop-shop’ solution is the target of every established and new agency across the MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions) and travel markets.

"This partnership gives Mint Business Travel’s clients an outstanding opportunity to run their full travel and events programme through dedicated and established professional services," he added.

For further information, visit www.mintbusinesstravel.com or call 01282 930 295.