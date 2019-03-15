Bungalows planned for South-West Burnley

Plans have been submitted to build 24 bungalows in South-West Burnley.

The application relates to two areas of land either side of Florence Avenue on a previously cleared housing site, which is currently an empty grassed area.

Being developed by a social housing provider, the bungalows will be designed as “step down” accommodation which will provide an accessible living space for people being discharged from hospital who are unable to return to their normal accommodation due to health reasons.

This could be a permanent or temporary move. As an alternative these units would be used as assisted living accommodation

The properties would be semi-detached, two-bed bungalows facing Florence Avenue, with back gardens to accommodate refuse and recycling storage.

Two car parking spaces per property would be provided to the front of the bungalows. The bungalows are designed with hipped roofs in a grey flat roof tile. They would be constructed in two types of brick alternating throughout the development, to give some variety in the street scene.

No objections have been received from residents.

Lancashire County Council, as the local education authority, has requested a contribution of £23,737 towards school places. However, the applicant has submitted a viability assessment which claims that the scheme would not support any additional contributions.

The application will be considered by Burnley Council's Development Control Committee when it meets next Thursday.