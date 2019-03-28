Builders begin demolishing former Burnley swimming baths

Demolition work has started on the former Gannow swimming baths in Sycamore Avenue.



Plans were passed by Burnley Council last year which allow the erection of five houses and an apartment block on the land.

It was most recently used by the Life Church which moved to the building from Queensgate in 2005, but in 2014 the church moved to a new building in Sycamore Avenue.

The baths, which were built in 1902, have been used by thousands of Burnley families over the decades and were the home of the successful Burnley Bobcats swimming club.

Burnley Civic Trust opposed the housing application and residents also staged a protest outside the building in a bid to keep it intact.