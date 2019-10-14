Budding writers bloom as Pendle based group celebrates 65th birthday

Budding authors and poets took up an invitation to join a writers' circle to celebrate at its 65th birthday party.

Around 100 people went along to the event, billed 'An afternoon of poetry and prose' at Colne Library to mark the landmark anniversary of the Colne and District Writers' Circle, one of the longest established groups in the area.

Writers' Circle president Geoff Crambie (left) with the Mayor of Pendle Coun. Ken Hartley (photo Naz Alam)

The Mayor of Pendle Coun. Ken Hartley was one of the VIP guests who were welcomed by the circle's new president Geoff Crambie, a much respected author of 10 books and 1,000 newspaper articles.

But Geoff has never written a fictional story, until now, and it won him third place in the story writing section!

First place went to Susan Smith and Olwyn Lund was awarded second place

Susan also won the poetry competition and took third place and Gillian Herbert came second.

Martin Bringley with his friend Linda and the cake he made to celebrate the 65th birthday of the Colne and District Writers' Circle (photo Naz Alam)

Tea and coffee was served along with over 150 cakes and buns made by circle members with the centre piece a chocolate birthday cake made by Martin Bringley.

Geoff said: "It was wonderful to see so many people at the celebration and to hear them read out some of their stories and poems.

"It is really inspiring to see this group is flourishing like it is after all these years but we always have room for more members."

Meetings are held at the Primet Community Centre opposite Colne Railway Station on the first Friday of every month at 7pm and anyone who would like more information is asked to ring 01282 817449.