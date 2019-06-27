Budding singers and dancers shine at annual Pendle festival to celebrate the arts

Budding performers from Earby Springfield Primary school swapped their classroom for the stage at the annual Pendle School’s Festival.

The week long festival celebrates the arts and allows schools throughout Pendle to showcase their talents in dancing, acting and singing in a variety of non competitive performances.

Over 30 children from Springfield School took part in the festival at Colne Municipal Hall performing their own version of Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhyme and Cinderella. They followed this with two choreographed street dances.

On the final evening of the festival, the children joined dozens of students from other Pendle school, in a

performance of ‘Ocean Commotion’ with the massed school choir.

Headteacher Dawn Liversidge said: "We were extremely proud of our children, they put a lot of effort into rehearsing for the performances.

"The school has been involved in the Pendle Schools’ Festival for many years. It provides a wonderful opportunity for the children of Pendle to come together and perform."