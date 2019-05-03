Budding little linguists across Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley invited to make it count for children's charity

Budding little linguists in East Lancashire are being urged to show off their skills to raise money for children with autism.

BilinguaSing East Lancashire, which runs language classes for babies and children, is setting youngsters the challenge of counting to 10 in Spanish or French in exchange for sponsorship, with proceeds going to Caudwell Children's charity.

Pendle mum-of-two Kirsty Burrows, who runs BilinguaSing East Lancashire, is asking parents to video their talented tots practising their numbers and send it in to the BilinguaSing East Lancs Facebook page.

The initiative, launched by BilinguaSing nationally, is part of Children's Activities Week, which will see around 120,000 young people across the country raising funds for charity.

Kirsty said: "Lots of our little BilinguaSingers are great at counting and we are challenging them to count to 10 and collect sponsors for this worthwhile cause."

Kirsty, a former International Business Manager, started BilinguaSing East Lancashire in 2015 after having her first child and since then has taught Spanish and French to countless children and their families.

Spanish classes for babies and children and their parents run in Foulridge and Whalley aswell as Oswaldtwistle and Skipton and at nurseries across East Lancashire.