Brownies from across Burnley enjoyed a day out at Ski Rossendale.



More than 80 girls between the ages of eight and 10 had a whale of a time on the slopes tubing and learning to ski.

They were joined by leaders and volunteers with the Girl Guides for the day out.

The organisation is on the lookout for more volunteers so if you would like more information or to get involved contact www.girlguiding.org.uk/joinus