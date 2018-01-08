Brotherly love spurred Charlie on for the challenge of a lifetime

A schoolboy's inspiration to tackle the Three Peaks Challenge was his little brother.

Charlie Bracewell, a student at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College, was part of a team who took on the challenge and scaled Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales.

And they completed the expedition one after the other.

Charlie admitted the climb was "tough' but his group raised around £900 for The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund.

Georgia Fourie attended Holly Grove, a special needs school in Burnley, but she died in 2009 after many years of poor health.

Charlie’s brother Stanley, who is three, has severe autism and sensory processing disorder and attends Holly Grove.

Charli said: "I was the youngest in our eight-strong group led by my uncle and a team from UniPlay, in Blackburn, who make school playground markings, among other things.

“I raised around £90 on my own but it was really hard. By the second peak, Whernside, I was flagging and then third, Ingleborough, was really tough but I got through.

“I am proud to raise money for a fund which is close to my family.”