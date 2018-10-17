British Property Awards: Burnley letting agency crowned as town's best

A Burnley estate agent has been named the town's best letting agency after their sterling performance in a series of mystery customer service exercises at the British Property Awards.



Having performed so well that they have been shortlisted for a number of national awards to be announced later in the year at a ceremony in London, Petty Lettings certainly impressed at the British Property Awards, with the Petty team set against a set of 25 criteria to obtain a balanced overview of their service standards.

“Petty’s came out as the best letting agents in the Burnley area due to the fantastic levels of customer service that they have demonstrated over a prolonged period of time," said Robert McLean from the British Property Awards. "They should be proud that their customer service levels provide a benchmark for their local, regional and national competition.”

Simon Westwell, Petty’s Lettings Director, said: “This award is great recognition for our team – we’re extremely proud of them all and how hard they work – plus it’s a great honour to be seen as the best in the area we’re so passionate about.

“We’re the area’s only chosen member of the Relocation Agent Network and they are very particular about agents they choose, describing them as ‘The best of the best’," he added. "Almost half of our staff have become accredited relocation experts and I’m sure this has ensured that we maintain an excellent level of customer service.”