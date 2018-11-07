British Legion visits Burnley school ahead of Remembrance Sunday

With Remembrance Sunday taking place this weekend, a Burnley primary school have welcomed a member of the local branch of the British Legion to learn about the significance of the date.



On Monday 5th November, the pupils at Reedley Primary School were visited by Mr Neild from the Burnley British Legion, who spoke to the school about the history behind the symbol of the poppy and why they are so significant to so many people today.

The students also heard some true stories from the first world war and were shown a selection of interesting artefacts from a century ago, while some even dressed up as soldiers and nurses, with Mr Neild very impressed by their attention to detail in their outfits.

"Mr Neild has enhanced Reedley Primary children's learning experience about the depths the armed forces went to in both World Wars and the conflicts since as the centenary approaches," said a school representative. "Because of Mr Neild's visit, the children of Reedley are buying poppies to help support the past and present armed forces and their families."