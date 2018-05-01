Brilliant lineup for two-day charity music festival

A two-day festival will bring some of the area’s best acts together for a weekend of live music and charitable endeavour.

BrierFest, takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Walter Street Club, and will be helping mark Pendleside Hospice’s 30th anniversary by raising money for the charity.

Losing Touch

Featuring the likes of Losing Touch, Inner Frenzy, Critical Reaction, Overload and Clean Slate, there will be 14 bands and 10 artistes/duos playing across the weekend.

Utilising two stages – the upstairs main cabaret room and the downstairs main tap room – the event will run from 2pm until midnight on both days.

Organiser Phil Schofield, from Bands and Venue Burnley and Pendle, said: “I met up with John Dobson and Luke Hamilton from Walter Street Club and we discussed the possibility of arranging a fundraiser for Pendleside Hospice; something the club had done before but had wanted to make bigger and better.

“After mulling over the idea, a date was picked and I put feelers out to see what bands and artistes would support this event.

Critical Reaction

“Initially, this was only going to be a one-day event but the response was so huge that it was decided to make this into a two-day extravaganza.

“The feeling is now that BrierFest could become an annual event and possibly become even bigger and better in the future, but let’s see how this one goes first.”

Bobby Elliott, from The Hollies, is the star guest and will be opening the festival at 1-45pm on Saturday.

Tickets are £8 for the full event; £5 daily.

They are available from behind the bar at the Walter Street Club, the Travel n Bite butty van at B&Q car park, the Commercial in Harle Syke or by ringing Phil Schofield on 07902286612.