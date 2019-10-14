Bright sparks at Ribble Valley primary school doing their bit to help save the planet

Schoolchildren in Read are doing their bit to help save the planet.

Solar panels installed at Read St John's Primary are already proving their worth as they reduce the school's carbon footprint, generate funds for the school and give a good example of renewable living for the children.

Funded by Whalley Community Hydro pupils can log on to see how much energy is being created and how this changes throughout the day.

A spokesman for the community hydro explained to the students and staff how the 100 kilowatt Archimedean screw, community funded and built at Whalley weir, generates 345,000 kilowatts of electricity per year and the surplus is invested in energy saving schemes in the local community.

The school has expressed its thanks to Whalley Community Hydro for giving it the opportunity to be more energy efficient in bid to make a real difference to the future for the next generation.