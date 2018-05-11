Bright Burnley students have it all figured out in Maths challenge

A group of Burnley students were getting their sums right in the Intermediate Mathematical Challenge.

The students from Blessed Trinity RC College were among more than 250,000 students from more than 3,000 schools and colleges across the UK who participated in the challenge where students had 60 minutes to answer 25 varied multiple-choice mathematical problems.

High scorers were awarded certificates to recognise their success in mathematics, with top scorers invited to participate in follow-on competitions and mentoring schemes.

Blessed Trinity’s high flyers in Year 10 were: Eleanor Latham, Lance Domingo, Holly Kehoe, Nathan Daulton, William Fort, Edward Burnie, Nadine Bergundo, Morgan Wood, Joe McPherson and Joe Higham.

Year Nine students Mahima Sattar, Kara Hodgson, Lauryn Hunt, Jake Smith, Faye Hargreaves, Jack Thompson, Matthew Dawson and Tori Brogna also excelled.

Mahima Sattar and Eleanor Latham both achieved the best score in their year groups. Mahima also qualified for the next round of the challenge, the Grey Kangaroo, as a result of her high score.