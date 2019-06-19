Brierfield thief stole air fresheners for his mum after spending the money she had given him for them

A "desperate" thief stole air fresheners when he spent the money his mum had given him to buy some, a court heard.

Ex-convict Robert Snow had had his benefits stopped and, after a spell on the straight and narrow, went back to his old ways.

Burnley magistrates were told the dad-of-one, who has 82 offences on his record, had been staying out of trouble as he wanted to be a proper role model to his child.

Snow (28) helped himself to fresheners worth £19.95 from B&M Bargains in Colne on May 21st.

Three days later, he went back and took some more, this time worth £27. 93, was stopped outside and the haul was recovered. Forty of his previous convictions were theft-related.

Mr Ben Leech, defending Snow, said his employment and support allowance had been stopped as he had missed a medical appointment. He had not received a letter, was then offered another appointment when he told the DWP and his benefits were later paid.

The solicitor told the hearing the defendant had been reliant on trying to borrow from his mum and she gave him £20 to go to the shop to buy air fresheners.

Mr Leech went on: "He used that money for other purposes and had gone out and stolen the items that his mum requested he go out and buy."

The solicitor said Snow's child was born in March 2018.

Mr Leech went on: "He tells me that was the catalyst for him to change his ways. He recognised that he had been sent to prison a number of times in the last five years and he realised to be a proper role model and guardian for his child, that he needed to change."

The solicitor added the defendant, who suffered from anxiety and depression, had not committed any similar offences since November 2017.

Snow admitted two theft charges.

The defendant, of Chapel Street, Brierfield, was fined £40, with £85 costs, a £30 victim surcharge and £19.95 compensation.