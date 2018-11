A pensioner knocked down while crossing the road in Brierfield on Remembrance Sunday has sadly died from his injuries.

The 85-year-old man has been named locally as Jack Parkinson. He had been airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary, with serious head injuries.

Mr Parkinson was crossing the road at the junction with Burnley Road and Halifax Road when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Aygo, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Nelson.