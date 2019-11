A gin thief who raided Colne Aldi has been given a community order.

Jason Pilkington helped himself to 12 bottles of London Gin worth £170, after trespassing at the supermarket on September 16th.

The 46-year-old was put on a four-week curfew between 9pm and 7am every day. He must pay £200 compensation and a £90 victim surcharge.

Pilkington, of Rothesay Road, Brierfield, admitted burglary, when he appeared at Burnley Magistrates’ Court.