Brierfield curry night turns up the heat with fundraising feast

Thousands of pounds has been raised for Pendleside Hospice at a curry night hosted by the Mayor of Brierfield.

The sold-out event, held at Brierfield Community Centre, saw £4,230 raised for the organisation which promotes and enhances the quality of life for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Coun. Hanif, who organised the event, said: “We were overwhelmed by the support given to the event by local residents and businesses.

"It shows that even during tough economic times people are willing to dig deep and help charitable causes in the area. A big thank you to Burnley FC, Kraftwork, Lomeshaye Electrical Distributors, Plumb Base, Pendle Village Mill, The Furniture Company and many more for providing auction prizes."

Brierfield Mayor, Coun. Aslam said: “I was delighted at the turnout and support both for the dinner and Pendleside hospice."

Pendleside Hospice Community Fundraiser, Leah Hutchinson, added: “We are so grateful to the Mayor of Brierfield and Councillor Hanif for organising this wonderful event and raising much needed funds for Pendleside. The hospice costs over £4million a year to run, of which £3.2million must be raised through charitable donations. Therefore, we are reliant on valuable supporters such as this generous group to reach this huge amount.”