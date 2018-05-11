Brierfield church announces host of upcoming events

The Living Hope Church in Brierfield have announced a host of upcoming events for the next week, with local churches hosting everything from communal lunches to a study of gospel.



Taking place at the church on Halifax Road in Brierfield, there will be a Soul Sisters Jacob's Join lunch on Saturday, May 12th from 12:30pm, with a study of the Gospel of Mark led my Dr Kim on Monday, May 14th from 7:30pm, also at Hill Lane.

Encouraging people to come along to as many events as they like, secretary Ann Metcalfe also announced the church will be holding an Alpha course on Tuesday, May 15th at 6:30pm for prayer food and learning about Alpha, while on Wednesday, May 17th there will be a home fellowship event at 35 Abinger Street in Burnley at 1pm.