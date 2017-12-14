Briercliffe Road Dental Practice's £2,000 Rosemere Cancer Foundation donation

With toothy grins all around, staff at Burnley’s Briercliffe Road Dental Practice have made their final presentation of the money they have raised for Rosemere Cancer Foundation over the last 12 months.

Supporting the foundation's 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, which the practice team chose as its charity of the year - on the recommendation of patient, ardent Rosemere supporter, and volunteer, Mr Frank Dinsdale - the practice raised a grand total of £2,120.71 for the charity.

Raising funds with a collection box, regular raffles, the sale of hand-made cards, and sponsorship money from staff taking part in the foundation's annual Walk in the Dark - an 11-mile night-time trek back in April - the practice handed over the final donation to Frank himself.

“We are very grateful to everyone at Briercliffe Road Dental Practice for this tremendous support and to Frank, who managed to make even a visit to the dentist into an opportunity to champion us," said Louise Grant, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancs fundraising coordinator.

The Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal was launched in March and currently just over half way to its £1.5 million goal to fund a trio of ground-breaking projects to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the opening of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The centre is Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment centre. It provides all local radiotherapy treatment, specialist diagnostic services and surgery, complex chemotherapy, and other highly specialised care.