Bricks thrown at police investigating a car fire in Burnley

Police officers were pelted with bricks as they dealt with an incident in Burnley this morning.



A Black Peugeot 308 was on fire on the TK Maxx car park off Church Street in Burnley at just after 1-30am.

However, when police attended, people started throwing bricks from the nearby canal towpath.

Inspector Kim De Curtis from Burnley Police, said: "We get this quite a lot in the silly season as historically people throw fireworks at police.

"It makes it harder to deal with the incident and the officers have had to go off to try to catch them and they are not working on the incident they were actually there for and they may be losing lines of inquiry."

Insp. De Curtis added: "The fire brigade had called us about it at 1-40am to say that the car was too hot to recover.

"The owner of the car had parked it up at 1pm when they went to see a friend who lived nearby and it was locked up.

"It is believed the fire started in the rear of the vehicle and the phone call to report it had been anonymous.

"We are currently investigating the cause of the fire."

Anyone with information about the fire should call Lancashire Police on 101 and quote the reference number 137 of October 20th.