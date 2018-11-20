Brexit deal 'worst of all worlds' – Burnley MP Julie Cooper

Burnley MP Julie Cooper has said she will vote against the draft Brexit deal when it goes before the House of Commons.



She described the deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May as “the worst of all worlds”.

She said: “Far from bringing an end to uncertainty it prolongs decisions about our future.

“First off we must pay £39 billion for a withdrawal agreement that keeps us in the Customs Union, allows the continued free movement of EU citizens in the UK and still subjects us to the rule of the European Court of Justice.

“As part of this deal there will be a further two years of negotiations and even then we cannot quit if we don’t like the way it is going, without the EU’s permission.

“If by December 2020, no agreement has been made on our future trade relationship with the EU, we will be forced to commit to at least another year of membership and pay an additional £10 billion for more uncertain months or years. During all this time however long it might be, we will have no say whatsoever in the business of the EU but we will be bound by all its rules.

“Absolutely no one in Burnley and Padiham voted for this deal which keeps us in a perpetual half way house.

“Brexit has never been a Party political issue: it has divided the country and Parliament and it is surely time for Parliament to work on a cross party basis to agree Brexit objectives."

