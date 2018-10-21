BREAKING NEWS: Building collapses in Burnley

Firefighters are dealing with a building which has collapsed in Burnley.

Crews from Burnley Fire Station have been called out to the building situated close to the junction of Liverpool Road with Accrington Road.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said it is believed that a building has collapsed and firefighters are dealing with the incident.

It is also believed that the road has been closed off close to the incident, however, details are sketchy at the moment while fire crews deal with the situation.

Updates to follow.