Breakfast meetings with the head served to new students at Burnley school

New students at a Burnley school have been welcomed with a special headteacher's breakfast.

Croissants and bacon sandwiches were served to year seven pupils at Blessed Trinity RC College for the first breakfast meeting of the school year with headteacher Mr Richard Varey.

Mr Varey said: "This is a chance for pupils to share their early impressions of school with us, asking them about how they find school, which lessons they enjoy and generally getting their feel about Blessed Trinity.

And the pupils seemed very impressed with the breakfast meeting. Klarrisa Hartley said: "It was amazing.

"We talked about school life and our experiences so far."

Student Olivia Burton said it was nice to have their opinions heard.

Different groups of students will be invited to the weekly headteacher's breakfast.

The school is currently nominating its school council, which will consist of a representative from each form, so that the students can have their say in other ways about Blessed Trinity.