Brave the shave: Burnley Tesco employee raises for Macmillan and Pendleside

A Tesco Burnley employee has raised almost £900 for charity after braving the shave and having her luscious blonde locks snipped.



On September 1st, Marie Wilkinson faced the clippers at the Tesco store on Centenary Way, with Rebecca Laird of Jazz Man Grooves shearing off her hair in the name of Pendleside Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support. All funds raised online are to be donated to Macmillan, while donations collected in-store on the day are going to Pendleside.

Having raised £855 online alone, a thrilled Marie was initially motivated to do her bit and raise as much as she could after her brother Tony was diagnosed with cancer, leading him to rely on the invaluable support of Macmillan nurses.

Having set an initial target of £600, Marie smashed her goal and then some, with donations still rolling in amidst a host of supportive messages from donors, including those calling her "amazing", "a legend", and "a star".

To make a donation, head to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marie-wilkinson18