Brave teen dies four weeks after losing both his legs to deadly bug

A teenage boy, who had to have both his legs amputated after he was struck down with a deadly virus, has died.



Ethan Hunt, who was only 16, died last night in Manchester's Wythenshawe Hospital.

His parents parents, Andrew and Melanie and his older sister, Jodie-Leigh, who had kept a constant bedside vigil since he was rushed into hospital almost a month ago, were with him.

News of Ethan's tragic death was broken in a moving and emotional post on social media by Jodie-Leigh who said she never thought "in a million years" this would be something she would have to do.

She said: "Ethan sadly passed away at 10:02pm last night surrounded by myself and our mum and dad.

"He fought so so hard but he was too good for this world. I will miss him and think of him every single day for the rest of my life.

"He was the most amazing boy, son, brother, friend, boyfriend that any of us could have ever wished for.

"I love you so so so much Ethan, until we meet again baby brother."

Tributes were beginning to pour in for Ethan on social media from friends of the family and classmates who all knew the bright and happy teenager.

Ethan had been in an induced coma for the past four weeks unaware that doctors had to amputate both his legs after he contracted sepsis, a life threatening condition that flares up when the body's response to infection causes injury to its own tissues and organs.

He had been placed in the coma while doctors tried to bring the infection under control.

A keen and passionate cyclist, doctors had to take the heartbreaking decision to remove Ethan's legs from below the knee as the infection had destroyed all the tissue.

A student at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College, Ethan had been suffering from flu' type symptoms but was rushed to hospital when his mum noticed purple blotches on his legs.

He was later transferred from the Royal Blackburn Hospital to the intensive care unit at Wythenshawe where he suffered three cardiac arrests and scans later confirmed he had sepsis and was in severe respiratory failure with pneumonia and MRSA.

A fundraising page set up by Ethan's aunt and uncle, Ben and Nicola Spencer, has raised £9,853 in a month.

A sporty boy with a good sense of humour, Ethan was known for playing pranks and practical jokes on his family and friends.

He was studying for his GCSEs and he had two jobs, a paper round and he also worked in the executive lounge at Turf Moor as he was saving money to buy himself a new bike.