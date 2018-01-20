Brave Ben hoping to kick cancer into touch

A courageous young footballer battling cancer is hoping to kick the disease into touch by helping other sufferers.

Seventeen-year-old Ben Hall, who plays for Padiham Football Club youth team, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in August, after his barber spotted a lump at the side of his neck.

An operation and radiotherapy followed for the apprentice joiner who now is planning to shave his head and raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Ben, who plays at right back for the Storks, said: “It was a massive shock when I was diagnosed with cancer.

“Thankfully my barber in Darwen spotted a lump and said I should get it checked out. I then had an operation in Manchester and radiotherapy at the Christie.

“I was just 16 when I was diagnosed – it was a shock. Apparently thyroid cancer is fairly common in people aged under 30.”

Ben, who lives in Darwen, is coping well with his treatment and has now returned to playing football at the Arbories.

His team-mates will be collecting donations at today’s home match against Squires Gate, and Ben is hoping to raise as much as he can.

To support Ben visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/bens-head-shave.