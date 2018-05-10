Brass in the Parks comes to Burnley

The comforting sound of brass band music will be echoing in the air above Burnley's parks this summer.

Brass in the Parks 2018 will launch on Sunday June 3rd, with East Lancashire Concert Band performing in the bandstand in Padiham Memorial Park.

The free concerts organised by Burnley Borough Council and friends groups will run between 2pm and 4pm.

The other concerts are as follows:

Councillor John Harbour, the council’s executive member for housing and leisure, said: “Brass in the Parks is a wonderful way of enjoying some stirring music in wonderful surroundings. They’re a great afternoon out in the fresh air in some of the best parks in the country.”

• Hebden Bridge Band, Sunday June 10th, Towneley Park

• Water Brass Band, Sunday June 24th, Scott Park

• Besse O’ Th’ Barn Band, Sunday July 1st, Queen’s Park.

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s executive member for housing and leisure, said: “Brass in the Parks is a wonderful way of enjoying some stirring music in wonderful surroundings. They’re a great afternoon out in the fresh air in some of the best parks in the country.”