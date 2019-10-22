Brand new multi-million pound Burnley hotel ready to officially open its doors

The brand new Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort will officially open its doors to the public tomorrow morning.

Burnley Bondholders were given a tour of the luxurious 76-bedroom hotel last week with its huge banqueting hall, Mediterranean restaurant and corporate facilities all impressing.

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort. Photo: Andy Ford for Burnley Brand Team.

From tomorrow, members of the public will be able to experience first hand the premises, which are set in 100 acres of unspoiled woodland alongside Crow Wood leisure club, Woodland Spa, Bertram's restaurant and Soccer Burnley.

The final piece in entrepreneur Andrew Brown's leisure complex, he told the Express earlier this year that a hotel was the next "logical step" following the success of the award-winning Woodland Spa.