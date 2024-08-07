Boy (12) in hospital after Nelson hit-and-run
At around 4pm today, police spotted a vehicle driving anti-socially in the Leeds Road area and began to follow it.
The car, a Ford Focus, made off onto Barkerhouse Road and then onto Southfield Street where it collided with a boy crossing the road. The car then crashed further up the road.
The driver and a passenger made off from the vehicle, and are now being sought by police. The boy’s family are being supported by the police.
A police spokesman said: “We have launched an investigation and anyone who has any information or footage should contact us on 101 quoting log 0911 of today.”
