A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Nelson.

At around 4pm today, police spotted a vehicle driving anti-socially in the Leeds Road area and began to follow it.

The car, a Ford Focus, made off onto Barkerhouse Road and then onto Southfield Street where it collided with a boy crossing the road. The car then crashed further up the road.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Southfield Street, Nelson.

The driver and a passenger made off from the vehicle, and are now being sought by police. The boy’s family are being supported by the police.

A police spokesman said: “We have launched an investigation and anyone who has any information or footage should contact us on 101 quoting log 0911 of today.”