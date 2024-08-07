Boy (12) in hospital after Nelson hit-and-run

By John Deehan
Published 7th Aug 2024, 19:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Nelson.
Read More
Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club 50th anniversary ride for Pendleside Hospice

At around 4pm today, police spotted a vehicle driving anti-socially in the Leeds Road area and began to follow it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car, a Ford Focus, made off onto Barkerhouse Road and then onto Southfield Street where it collided with a boy crossing the road. The car then crashed further up the road.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Southfield Street, Nelson.Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Southfield Street, Nelson.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Southfield Street, Nelson.

The driver and a passenger made off from the vehicle, and are now being sought by police. The boy’s family are being supported by the police.

A police spokesman said: “We have launched an investigation and anyone who has any information or footage should contact us on 101 quoting log 0911 of today.”

Related topics:Nelson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice